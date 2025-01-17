SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $688,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 270,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.67 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

