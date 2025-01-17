Accurate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Limbach were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Limbach by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 4.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 15.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Limbach news, Director David Richard Gaboury purchased 531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,184.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,730.21. This trade represents a 34.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMB opened at $94.41 on Friday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.48.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.50 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Limbach from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Limbach from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

