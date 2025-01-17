Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 758 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $43,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.1 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $123.32 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.05. The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

