Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 7.6% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 96,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 780.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,519,000 after acquiring an additional 846,752 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS UDEC opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

