Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AHR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.72. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -208.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Colliers Securities raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

