Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 297 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $91.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $80.71 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.23.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.47%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,102,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,135. This represents a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Mcalindon sold 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $471,623.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,013.52. This represents a 50.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,021 shares of company stock worth $1,895,948. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Articles

