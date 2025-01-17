Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $234,000 Stock Position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIM. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $576.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.04.

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

