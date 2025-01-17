Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,222.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $471,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,113,308.50. This represents a 20.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,863,898.55. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 456,234 shares of company stock worth $42,130,461 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $91.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,018.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average of $83.76. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 3,422.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.96.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

