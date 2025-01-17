Accurate Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.40% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InvesTrust acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $148,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $979,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 67.7% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 1.1 %

UJUL opened at $34.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.