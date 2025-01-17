Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Holdings Boosted by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 142.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,526,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,756 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2,799.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,646,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,079,000 after buying an additional 4,485,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,336,000 after buying an additional 2,236,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Liberty Global by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 705,780 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,778,000 after acquiring an additional 141,749 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.10 to $12.60 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,222.72. The trade was a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $11.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $21.56.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

