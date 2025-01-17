F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stake Lessened by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,034 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 379,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 780.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 357,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 316,515 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in F.N.B. by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd increased its stake in F.N.B. by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 175,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,652,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,261,778.50. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). F.N.B. had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $413.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.80 million. Equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

