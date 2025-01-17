Accurate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.40.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $121.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.88. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $102.10 and a 12-month high of $139.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.73). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $564.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

