Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,370 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $1,093,576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,898,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,988,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,697,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,615,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $20.69 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.32%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

