SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other news, Director Manuel Alba sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $1,136,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 483,863 shares in the company, valued at $45,841,180.62. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 171,064 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $17,710,255.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 628,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,109,499.35. This represents a 21.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,690,452 shares of company stock valued at $167,581,256 over the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALAB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Astera Labs Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $127.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.65. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

