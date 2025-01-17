Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Holdings Decreased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 27,631 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 49,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 107,084 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.24.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 0.3 %

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.5338 per share. This represents a yield of 18.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 58.20%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

