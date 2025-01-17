Accurate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,243 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Neuronetics worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 46,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 245,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 87,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.16. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

