SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 289.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $71.93 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.39.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2334 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

