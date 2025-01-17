Accurate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,532,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,784,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 428,636.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 338,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,510,000 after purchasing an additional 338,623 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 473,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 113,349 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 593,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after buying an additional 103,383 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSIE opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

