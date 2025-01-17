Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 688 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 142.9% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $144.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

