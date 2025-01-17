Accurate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,511,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,638,000 after acquiring an additional 50,637 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 185,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 93,322 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 154,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 61,683 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Truist Financial by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 282,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its stake in Truist Financial by 523.4% in the third quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 65,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 55,149 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 34,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TFC

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.