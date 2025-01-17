SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,104 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $64,107,000 after purchasing an additional 73,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,158,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 67.9% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 52,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 21,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 68.2% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE FCX opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.87.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.90%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.