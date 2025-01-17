Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 437 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.45% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $65.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

