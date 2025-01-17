Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $665,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $1,037,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 542.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 114,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 96,705 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 1.0 %

BATS NJUL opened at $63.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

