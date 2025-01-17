Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 168 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $764,543,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,664 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,993,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 788.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 632,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after purchasing an additional 561,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1,238.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 603,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,488,000 after buying an additional 558,774 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This trade represents a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,821 shares of company stock valued at $18,581,095 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $206.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.20. The firm has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $136.48 and a one year high of $223.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.