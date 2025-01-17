Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Holdings Increased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,044 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,253,000 after acquiring an additional 396,829 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 198.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 91,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 60,797 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

