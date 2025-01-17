Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Unum Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 232,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,835,000 after buying an additional 24,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,500,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,950,000 after acquiring an additional 55,014 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,554,000 after acquiring an additional 156,380 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Unum Group by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Unum Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total transaction of $769,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,827 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,292.84. The trade was a 15.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $104,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,591.16. The trade was a 15.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,914 shares of company stock worth $7,998,745. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $77.63.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

