Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 50,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period.

PDBC opened at $13.66 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5747 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

