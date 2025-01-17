AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $203,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 175.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGE opened at $33.45 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

