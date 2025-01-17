AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.66. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

