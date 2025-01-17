Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,023 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.0% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $215.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $222.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.