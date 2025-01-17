AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 187.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $2,345,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 55.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.