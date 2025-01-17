AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Eastern Bank bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,527,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,397,000 after buying an additional 294,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.86. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $44.22.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.