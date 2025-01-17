AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $347,000 Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDVY. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,987,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,717 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 292.0% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,531,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,435 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,234,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,064,000 after buying an additional 669,172 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,421,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,827,000 after buying an additional 580,783 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,603,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $40.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

