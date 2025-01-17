AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 471,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after acquiring an additional 21,129 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 153.0% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 45,062 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 33.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 102,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 25,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $8,951,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $25.19 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

