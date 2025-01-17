iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Arkos Global Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $517,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 164,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $33.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1767 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

