AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $211,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,014,000 after buying an additional 3,382,010 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,192 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $105,980,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,118,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,171,000 after purchasing an additional 123,741 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,498,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

