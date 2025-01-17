AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $203,000 Stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BINC. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 68.7% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 24,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

Shares of BINC stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $53.56.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

