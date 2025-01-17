AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,447,000 after acquiring an additional 534,561 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAVA stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $68.77.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.