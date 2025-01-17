AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $222,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ESML opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

