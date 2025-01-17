AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 71,100 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 108,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 80,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV opened at $53.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

