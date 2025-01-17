AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 550 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,598,000 after acquiring an additional 105,387 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,973,000.

Shares of XOP stock opened at $145.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $124.12 and a 12-month high of $162.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

