AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $351,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 183,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 33,812 shares during the period. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $91.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

