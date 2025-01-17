AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 95,330 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,330 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 91,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DYNF opened at $51.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

