AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,481 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 70,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $87.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

