Investors Buy Large Volume of TAL Education Group Call Options (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 27,632 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 438% compared to the average daily volume of 5,138 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

TAL opened at $9.68 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.95 and a beta of -0.01.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

