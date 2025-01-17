AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 4,804 PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 706.3% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 35,316 shares during the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 98,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.