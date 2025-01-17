AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 4,682 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 193.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $77,951,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,702,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 107.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 949,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,788,000 after purchasing an additional 490,986 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,332,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,019,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,641,000 after buying an additional 355,683 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

JCPB opened at $46.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

