AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases Shares of 5,633 Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Stock Performance
SSUS stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $681.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.89. Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $44.15.
Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Profile
