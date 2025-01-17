AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases Shares of 5,633 Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Stock Performance

SSUS stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $681.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.89. Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $44.15.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Profile

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

