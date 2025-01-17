AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 1,690 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFSE. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 27,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry Hill Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $252.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $37.40.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

