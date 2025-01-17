Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Capital raised shares of Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Turning Point Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $999.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.71 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth $209,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.